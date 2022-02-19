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A change in the system; good or bad depends on the viewpoint; the giants
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91 views • February 19, 2022
Prophetic word, received during Shabat worship on February 18th 2022 around 8:30pm.
Speaks about a system change to good or bad depending on the viewpoint.
Scripture:
Psalm 35:19/ Psalm 69:4/ John 15:25
Daniel 2:33-45
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-18-system-change-good-or-bad/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Speaks about a system change to good or bad depending on the viewpoint.
Scripture:
Psalm 35:19/ Psalm 69:4/ John 15:25
Daniel 2:33-45
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-18-system-change-good-or-bad/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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