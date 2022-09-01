THE JAB (IT'S POISON & WILL KILL YOU) ..! -- 🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

(world orders review)================

The JAB (It's POISON & WILL KILL YOU (Poornima Wagh)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TLzvSvcj5aw4/ [SHARE]

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'This is a rather long video with Poornima Wagh about the Jab, what's in it, how it effects your body, and why avoid it at all costs. She also provides a detained examination of each of the known Jabs...they are full of chemicals and particles that harm the body.

If you feel overwhelmed because of the detail, fast forward to the last 30 minutes...but be sure to watch to the very end.'





(source) Tremregi https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tremregi/

* (mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/6uY601hwZIId/

* (Important: please see comments at Regis' channel - THE PLOT THICKENS !)





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





🔴Links for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.





👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf





Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





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