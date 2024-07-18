BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Forensic analysis - 11 Shots Fired - 3 Weapons? - Trump assassination attempt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
336 views • 9 months ago

Forensic analysis of the Trump assassination attempt reveals a chilling detail:

11 shots fired from THREE distinct firearms. The precise timing raises HUGE questions.

https://x.com/459Crimes/status/1813224687456997887?ref_src=twsr

Adding something revealing:

@legislationpage

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Austin Private Wealth with CONNECTIONS to the Bush family shorted 12M shares of $DJT via a put option on July 12, just ONE DAY before the assassination attempt.

Did the Bush's know something was going to happen to Donald Trump?

This massive trade represents 6% of total shares and over 16% of the float, given Trump’s 60% ownership.

Their $1B AUM makes this a significant bet.

Austin Private Wealth is connected to the Bush family through James A. Baker III, a Senior Policy Director with longstanding ties to the Bushes, having served as Secretary of State under George H.W. Bush and in various roles under Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

George W. Bush has strongly shared his support AGAINST Trump despite everything happening in our country.

While these connections don’t imply direct involvement, they highlight significant professional relationships..

Sources:

@JoshWalkos, @Gene_SD

X Link where orig found:

https://x.com/legislationpage/status/1813728208547709270?

Adding also from Brighteon's owner Health Ranger, Mike Adams:

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1813722413638795656?

Link:

https://austinprivatewealth.com/our-story/team





