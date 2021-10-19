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Unlawful Acts [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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60 views • October 19, 2021
Zachary Denman, October 14, 2021
Those unlawful acts soon led to the arrests. The ones who thought they had played the system, got played themselves...
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Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist
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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Will - Ken Stamp
Alisha - Melissa C
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Alisha - Melissa C
Charlie - Patrick Loh
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
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Those unlawful acts soon led to the arrests. The ones who thought they had played the system, got played themselves...
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ad734a2-c258-4046-8b20-f9dc193d2cc9
Show your support for the films:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Will - Ken Stamp
Alisha - Melissa C
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Alisha - Melissa C
Charlie - Patrick Loh
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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