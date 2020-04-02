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Red Pill Nation Hangout #111
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7 views • April 02, 2020
ion Hangout #111
Tonights Topics
1. 3:38 Taylor Swift's Misandric Man Video
2. 20:42 Australian Feminists are attempting to blame ALL Men for a violent Domestic Homicide
3. 31:36 Greta Thunberg truck sticker offends lefties
4. 46:45 Producer of Birds of Prey Admits Get woke go broke is a known thing in Hollywood
5. 58:49 Disney Rewriting Entire Star Wars Universe!
6. 1:19:54 Reddit ramps up the Censorship on r/TheDonald
7. 1:32:54 Roger Stone Trial and Sentencing
8. 1:40:44 Super Tuesday Results
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation
*Correction on item #4 it wasn't the Director it was one of the producers
Tonights Topics
1. 3:38 Taylor Swift's Misandric Man Video
2. 20:42 Australian Feminists are attempting to blame ALL Men for a violent Domestic Homicide
3. 31:36 Greta Thunberg truck sticker offends lefties
4. 46:45 Producer of Birds of Prey Admits Get woke go broke is a known thing in Hollywood
5. 58:49 Disney Rewriting Entire Star Wars Universe!
6. 1:19:54 Reddit ramps up the Censorship on r/TheDonald
7. 1:32:54 Roger Stone Trial and Sentencing
8. 1:40:44 Super Tuesday Results
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation
*Correction on item #4 it wasn't the Director it was one of the producers
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