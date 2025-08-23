© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-8-23 commandments forever - first AI song....
*suno
lyrics...(I didn't write them, but this was my prompt...
Make a song about keeping God's commandments and how cool it is, and how the churches of man don't keep God's commandments, but teach the doctrine of lucifer love under will instead. , edm
lyrics created by AI...
[Verse]
They say love is all you need but it’s a lie
Rules they twist and bend till the truth goes dry
Man-made sermons dressed in golden light
But the path they pave leads to endless night
[Prechorus]
I see the stars they spell it clear
The Word is pure it pulls me near
[Chorus]
Commandments forever they light up the way
No lies no shadows no games to play
The world can whisper but it won’t sway
God’s truth stands cool forever today
[Verse 2]
They preach desires like fire in the sky
Do what you will no questions why
But freedom’s a chain when the anchor’s gone
Only God’s law makes the spirit strong
[Bridge]
They call it love but it’s just their will
A hollow sound that can’t be filled
But I’ve got His truth it’s burning bright
In His commandments I find my fight
[Chorus]
Commandments forever they light up the way
No lies no shadows no games to play
The world can whisper but it won’t sway
God’s truth stands cool forever todayAugust 23, 2025 at 7:11 PM
*download for free, share, and repost...I don't mind...I don't need credit...glorify God.