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Good, Evil, and Covid 19
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25 views • June 19, 2020
We had an issue with the recording of this and missed about 20 minutes of it, however, we still felt it was important enough to share this. This is mind bending, fascinating interview that falls inline with Mike Adams, Oblivion Agenda outlook. Mike touched on this last time he interviewed Dr. Saputo but he sidestepped it, We won't sidestep it here!
Dr. Len interviews philosophical theologist, Byron Belitsos, on the connection between good, evil, and Covid 19. They discuss the myriad of aspects of Covid 19 that do not add up and offer explanations at the spiritual level. By connecting the dots they create an explanation that is intriguing.
Dr. Len interviews philosophical theologist, Byron Belitsos, on the connection between good, evil, and Covid 19. They discuss the myriad of aspects of Covid 19 that do not add up and offer explanations at the spiritual level. By connecting the dots they create an explanation that is intriguing.
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