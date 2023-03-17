ThePatriotNurse: They Are Doing This ON PURPOSE

Posted 24February2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities in our current reality. The chemical spill is likely much worse than what we are being told, and we haven't seen the full effects yet. But it's the tip of the iceberg with Ukraine and Russia. We are a national legacy brand that is dying. The mismanagement of government and their focus on warmongering instead of safeguarding rights of the citizens is a symptom of the problem.

