DR David Martin Exposes The ‘THE Great Reset And COVID19 Vaccines’ Agenda

We are being crushed by a vertically-integrated, synchronized cascade of crimes on a scale that is hard to fathom. It's been so destabilizing and traumatic, that we may have lost sight of the numerous capital, criminal, civil and international laws that have been and are, at this very moment being outrageously violated by the malefactors of the COVID War, worldwide.So it's both comforting and empowering to let Dr David Martin give us a historical and legal perspective and to have him break down the specific laws that are being violated, as someone who's been watching this crime unfold since all the way back 1999.As he says, "If we are going to plead our case in any position, whether it's in a court room, whether it's in a city council, whether it's a school board, we need to be correct, we need to be precise, and we need to stipulate the laws that have been violated..."I'm showing you these things, People, because they weren't taught to you in history lessons in school and you weren't taught them, so you would be victims of this perpetrated crime!..."Ladies and Gentlemen, call it what it is: It's premeditated murder. Stop dancing on the side of this thing and jump in the pool!"And on our watch, we should not let a single attorney general or US attorney; we should not let a single elected official, we should not let a single public health officer get away with any public statement that does not confirm that this is a bioweapons program meant to destroy, maim and kill the Citizens of the United States and the people of the world."This is a crime and we need to start treating it like a crime, instead of watching a bank robber walk out of the bank and calling the Uber for them. This is about getting Anthony Fauci cuffed and perp-walked. That's what this is about!"We've got to set a single goal: Anthony Fauci in chains and in jail.That's our goal, because that ends...the Emergency Use Authorization and what that does, is it puts the liability for every injury and death back on the companies, because the minute we get a felony conviction, the entire EUA has been pierced. If we get a single felony – one felony – there is no shield of immunity, because the '86 act and the PREP Act say that you get immunity unless. Unless –"This electrifying talk at a recent event produced by Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour is an advanced dissertation on what is the most important legal case in human history, as it affects us all now and future generations.more...