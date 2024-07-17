THE SCOFIELD REFERENCE BIBLE ₪ IS A TROJAN HORSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wild to see this become a mainstream talking point...
Source: https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/112799452687023103
Thumbnail: https://whoisisrael.org/about-c-i-scofield/
If you haven't yet watched, please take the time to see THE ROOTS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM ✝️ ✡️ HOW SCOFIELD SOWED SEEDS OF APOSTASY