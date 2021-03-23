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Jack & Jill Both Went to HELL... 😳😱👹☠
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54 views • March 23, 2021
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Jack and Jill went up the hill
To smoke some marijuana
Jack got high and grabbed her thigh
And said "you know you wanna"
Jack told Jill to take a pill
And chase the pill with water
Jill forgot and Jack begot
A bouncing baby daughter
Jack went for another pill
To get rid of their daughter
The doctor lied, the daughter died
And Jill died shortly after.
Jack and Jill both went to Hell
To where there is no water
Where many flies and no worm dies
And flames grow ever hotter
Jack and Jill went up the hill
To smoke some marijuana
Jack got high and grabbed her thigh
And said "you know you wanna"
Jack told Jill to take a pill
And chase the pill with water
Jill forgot and Jack begot
A bouncing baby daughter
Jack went for another pill
To get rid of their daughter
The doctor lied, the daughter died
And Jill died shortly after.
Jack and Jill both went to Hell
To where there is no water
Where many flies and no worm dies
And flames grow ever hotter
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