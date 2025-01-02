American cattle rancher exposing old over-aged beef sold in American grocery stores.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨American cattle rancher exposing that beef sold in American grocery stores, doesn’t look like natural beef.
The gasses pumped into American grocery store meat are a mixture of carbon dioxide, oxygen, and carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide binds with myoglobin in the meat, which keeps the meat looking bright red for weeks.
Other countries have banned using carbon monoxide on meat.
We need to ban this practice as well.