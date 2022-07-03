Supreme Decentralizing

Our Supreme Court has been stepping up to the plate lately to decentralize authority in our nation, including abortion law, gun law, the limiting of the EPA’s ability to enforce laws which they themselves write, and more. Obviously, we have President Trump to thank for nominating three Constitutionalist Judges. Will the demonic Dems try to stack the court? Pastor Jim Garlow and Rocky weigh in. Be here and be clear.

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Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye