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Banned by Youtube and Facebook: Dr. Pierre Kory U.S. Senate Committee
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314 views • February 02, 2021
Dr. Pierre Kory, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center in Milwaukee, and the president of FLCCC Alliance, testified December 8, 2020 at the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
I am not going to speak about the corticosteroids solution he advocates for, as I do believe that the so called epidemic has a mortality rate inferior of that of a seasonal flu and therefore there shouldn't be any particular stress on treatments anyway, as per the testing results on which his graphs are based, well, 'inaccurate' is not anymore a justifiable adjective, we know now they are frauds.
Still, the video has been blocked by Youtube.
I am not going to speak about the corticosteroids solution he advocates for, as I do believe that the so called epidemic has a mortality rate inferior of that of a seasonal flu and therefore there shouldn't be any particular stress on treatments anyway, as per the testing results on which his graphs are based, well, 'inaccurate' is not anymore a justifiable adjective, we know now they are frauds.
Still, the video has been blocked by Youtube.
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