Bill Nye, is openly sympathetic to the idea of jailing "climate deniers" as war criminals

Bill Nye, who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden, is openly sympathetic to the idea of jailing "climate deniers" as war criminals.
"The introduction of this extreme doubt... about climate change is affecting my quality of life as a public citizen. So I can see where people are very concerned about this and are pursuing criminal investigations."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
