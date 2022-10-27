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TLAV Very Serious Cardiac Risk From COVID mRNA Injections Being Covered Up By FDA- CDC - Corporate Media
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/24536/Very-Serious-Cardiac-Risk-From-COVID-mRNA-Injections-Being-Covered-Up-By-FDA-CDC--Corporate-Media
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-25-22:a?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v1pv6cf-very-serious-cardiac-risk-from-covid-mrna-injections-being-covered-up-by-fd.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/very-serious-cardiac-risk-from-covid-mrna-injections-being-covered-up-by-fda-cdc-corporate-media/
Very Serious Cardiac Risk From COVID mRNA Injections Being Covered Up By FDA, CDC & Corporate Media