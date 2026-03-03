UK Ministry of Defence is for the first time publishing footage of the interception of an Iranian UAV by its Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 in the skies over Jordan.

UK's math of modern war: $100M jet vs $50K drone

Cockpit footage from the UK Ministry of Defense shows an F-35B engaging an Iranian drone over Jordan — the first time a British F-35 has downed a flying target.

🌏 A single F-35B sortie costs approximately $30,000–$40,000 per flight hour. A typical combat mission lasts 3–4 hours.

🌏 That's $90,000–$120,000 just to get the jet airborne.

🌏 The ASRAAM missile used costs around $250,000 per shot.

👉 Total to kill one drone: $370,000.

(This excludes the cost of the entire anti-drone unit deployed, including: Typhoon support, a Voyager tanker, an AWACS, ground personnel, etc.)

👉 An estimated cost of Iranian drone: $20,000–$50,000

💵 The UK just spent 7 to 18 times the cost of the target to shoot it down.

It is confirmed that the radar of the THAAD air defense system of the US Armed Forces at the Al-Ruwais base in the UAE has been destroyed.

The IRGC announced the destruction of two radars of this type, which seriously weakened the US's ability to intercept Iranian missiles.