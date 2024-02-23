Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If parting is not such sweet sorrow, ABSENCE IS MAKING OUR HEARTS GROW FONDER: Lippenmeyers’ farewell MVI_8641
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
Shop now
178 views
Published Yesterday

Balingup visit February 13th to February 23rd, 2024: I extended my stay by two days, with such a great amount to be done, especially the new emergency with JK’s leg ulcer, due to nursing staff neglect and ineptitude.

Keywords
healthlovelifemedicineculturemarriageheat waveanticipationsorrowsleep deprivationmedical negligencediabetic ulcersabsencemedical ineptitudein extremis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket