If parting is not such sweet sorrow, ABSENCE IS MAKING OUR HEARTS GROW FONDER: Lippenmeyers’ farewell MVI_8641

Balingup visit February 13th to February 23rd, 2024: I extended my stay by two days, with such a great amount to be done, especially the new emergency with JK’s leg ulcer, due to nursing staff neglect and ineptitude.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.