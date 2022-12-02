Create New Account
Tens of Thousands of Chinese People Took to the Street for Freedom and Liberty While Xi Jinping Could Be Weaker Than Ever
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 13 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/553277

Summary：11/29/2022 Tens of thousands of Chinese people took to the street for freedom and liberty while it seems like Xi could be weaker than ever, because the moment that he gave the police. he armed the police force, you don't know where they're going to aim it.

