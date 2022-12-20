Famous American Hip-hop Artist Topher Talks About Destroying The CCP With Music

https://gnews.org/articles/607063
摘要：On December 17, at the AMFEST Conference NFSC live studio in Phoenix, famous American rapper Christopher Topher Townsend was interviewed by reporter Nicole about why he wants to use music to destroy the communist dictatorship. The fundamental reason is that he does not want to see the Chinese Communist Party weaken or even destroy America from within through infiltration.
