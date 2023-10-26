Incredibly rare hand-to-hand combat during the assault on Ukrainian positions
Near Artemovsk the Russian stormtrooper approached the enemy’s hole and, while reloading,his AFU brother-in-arms had already been killed,the Russian soldier noticed a Ukrainian soldier leaning out of it. Seconds of thought and the fighter rushes at the enemy, hits him on the head with the rifle 00:35 and takes the position.
