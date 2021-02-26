BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • February 26, 2021
Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel We live in hope at:-
https://odysee.com/@NeilT:f/Covid-19--Behind-the-PCR-Curtain:5

Brilliant presentation from New Zealand Doctor relating to PCR tests;

Dr. Sam Bailey

Let's dig deeper into PCR tests once again and have a look behind the curtain of this Covid-19 pandemic.
#covid19pcr
New 3rd Edition of our book Virus Mania available now!:
Book Depository -
https://www.bookdepository.com/Virus-Mania-Torsten-Engelbrecht/9783752629781?ref=grid-view&;qid=1612859431116&sr=1-1

Amazon -
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

E-book...is coming!
References:
1. COVID-19:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019

2. Claimed SARS-CoV-2 “Isolation”:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32080990/

3. Proof of SARS-CoV-2 225,000 EUR prize pool:
https://samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/

4. Corman, Drosten, et al - Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR:
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045

5. Official recommendation of the Corman-Drosten protocol & manuscript by the WHO,published on January 13th 2020 as version 1.0 of the document:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/wuhan-virus-assay-

v1991527e5122341d99287a1b17c111902.pdf; archive:
https://bit.ly/3m3jXVH

6. Corman-Drosten Review Report:
https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/

7. NZ Ministry of Health “COVID-19" test results and their accuracy:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210122000504/https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/covid-19-test-results-and-their-accuracy

8. NZ Ministry of Health link to analytical specificity:
https://www.finddx.org/covid-19-old/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/

9. The MIQE Guidelines for PCR (Analytic specificity) :
https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf

10. ABC Broadcast 22 June 2020, Prof Bill Rawlinson - Director of Virology NSW Health, “...a virus is just a piece of RNA molecule.”:
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bigideas/covid-testing-and-tracing/12379684

11. WHO COVID-19 Case definition update 16 December 2020:
https://web.archive.org/web/20201223174118/https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.2

12. WHO SARS-CoV-2 PCR update 20 January 2021:
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05

13. RT - Landmark legal ruling finds that Covid tests are not fit for purpose.
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/

14. The Infectious Myth Podcast, David Crowe - Stephen Bustin on Challenges with RT-PCR 14 April 2020:
https://toppodcast.com/podcast_feeds/the-infectious-myth/

15. Off-Guardian 5 October 2020 - P
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9GccuvNs9U

LBRY URL
lbry://@NeilT#f/Covid-19--Behind-the-PCR-Curtain#5
Claim ID
5368340cfa5d5fcc6b50da42430f96dfe0ba7f86
Keywords
testnanotechnologymicrodiagnosiscoronaviruspcrcovidswab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

Petra Stone
A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

HRS Editors
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

Belle Carter
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy