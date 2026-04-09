Lebanon: Damage from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Doueir in Lebanon's southern Nabatieh district - after Israel's breach of ceasefire

Video shows the extent of damage from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Doueir in Lebanon's southern Nabatieh district.

Adding:

"Our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters"

Iran's President Pezeshkian calls the repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Adding:

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Adding:

Security official: If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations

A senior security official told Tehran Times:

➡️Stopping the war against Hezbollah has been, and will remain, an important part of Iran’s plan.

➡️If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations.

➡️Since last night, following Iran’s threat, the intensity of attacks has decreased, and Hezbollah has also inflicted heavy blows on the enemy.