Lebanon: Damage from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Doueir in Lebanon's southern Nabatieh district - after Israel's breach of ceasefire

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Video shows the extent of damage from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Doueir in Lebanon's southern Nabatieh district.
Adding:
"Our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters"
Iran's President Pezeshkian calls the repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Adding:
🔴 Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement Leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Delivering Speech
🔺 Al-Houthi: Yemen prevented US, Israeli enemy from using Red Sea to attack Iran
🔺 Al-Houthi: US, Israel failed despite waging war with all their military, political, financial might
🔺 Al-Houthi: Ceasefire announcement great victory for Iran, Resistance, Muslims
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🔺 Al-Houthi: Ceasefire efforts will only succeed if enemy stops violations
Adding:
Security official: If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations
A senior security official told Tehran Times:
➡️Stopping the war against Hezbollah has been, and will remain, an important part of Iran’s plan.
➡️If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations.
➡️Since last night, following Iran’s threat, the intensity of attacks has decreased, and Hezbollah has also inflicted heavy blows on the enemy.