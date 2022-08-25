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8/23/2022 Miles Guo: Yang Lan slept with Shi Wenqing, Wang Yang, and a bunch of people he introduced, but she failed to get to know Zeng Wei. Later Yang Lan slept with Dai Yongge while he was drunk, and the latter took Bruno Wu to get to know Zeng Wei, who was considered an asset by many CCP officials