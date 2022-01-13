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Midazolam Murder: Were Covid Ventilator Patients Euthanized?
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100 views • January 13, 2022
The United States Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden does not have the legal authority to require American corporations to enforce a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employees. The mandate was rejected by six of the Court’s nine justices. Only Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan voted in favor of the mandate.
In addition to discussing the Court decision, Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles will also tell you the name of the lethal drug used by Needle Nazis to euthanize Covid patients on ventilators.
Airdate 1/13/22
In addition to discussing the Court decision, Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles will also tell you the name of the lethal drug used by Needle Nazis to euthanize Covid patients on ventilators.
Airdate 1/13/22
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