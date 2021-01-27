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The Pentagon Military Deployment to DC.
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711 views • January 27, 2021
The Insurrection Act of 1807 was signed by President Trump to put the military in charge to follow the Constitutional laws of We The People and protect our freedom of a fair election process to take place. in the months to follow. God bless the USA.
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