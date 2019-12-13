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5G Madness - Clip 10
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51 views • December 13, 2019
Clip 10 of the 5G Madness which is part of Agenda 21....depopulation and a total world-wide control apparatus (one world government). Some say [they] are behind schedule so [they] renamed it Agenda 30. That may or may not be true. Knowing just how deceptive [they] are..it might also be their way to put us off guard so they can rush their plan ahead.
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