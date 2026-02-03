Fenbendazole and Ivermectin against cancer (in EN)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Pharma is not interested in healing patients but in making a lot of money on people they make chronically ill. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole cannot be patented. Cancer patients are not proposed any treatment with them NOT because they would not be effective but because they cannot be patented anymore and are not as profitable as expensive ineffective chemotherapy ....