X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Here Comes The Economic Pain, It’s All Going To Backfire On The [CB]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2861a - August 29. 2022
Here Comes The Economic Pain, It’s All Going To Backfire On The [CB]
The Green New Deal will hit the wall when winter hits. The people are going to be brought to the precipice and it has started already with warnings from the criminals that you must sacrifice during the winter. The economic pain is about it hit which will turn the people on the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get this survival guide before NASA removes it:
http://www.darkageprotection.com
Click Above To Watch The FREE Video ^^