X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Here Comes The Economic Pain, It’s All Going To Backfire On The [CB]

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2861a - August 29. 2022

Here Comes The Economic Pain, It’s All Going To Backfire On The [CB]

The Green New Deal will hit the wall when winter hits. The people are going to be brought to the precipice and it has started already with warnings from the criminals that you must sacrifice during the winter. The economic pain is about it hit which will turn the people on the [CB].

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