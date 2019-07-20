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Jeffery Epstein Documents Have DC Establishment In Panic Mode - War Room Full Show
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64 views • July 20, 2019
It's open line Friday on the War Room today as Owen takes calls on all the current issues and events. Stories covered included social media censorship in Ireland before an abortion law vote, Tom Arnold bullying a crippled Trump supporter, and a beauty pageant winner being stripped or her title for being a conservative.
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