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Dr Mercola ITNJ Testimony
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248 views • May 22, 2020
Dr. Joseph Mercola remains optimistic despite Google recently de-platforming his natural health business. The careless corporate monopoly has enabled a warning to take down all natural health specialists after gaining inspiration from pharma propaganda lobyists. However, Dr. Mercola has the interests of health independence, integrity, and civil liberties at heart.
Dr. Mercola testified to the ITNJ court on 24th June, 2019. See all the testimonies into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere https://commission.itnj.org
Dr. Mercola testified to the ITNJ court on 24th June, 2019. See all the testimonies into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere https://commission.itnj.org
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