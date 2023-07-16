Create New Account
President Trump implies there are 200+ million Americans who support him
Published 19 hours ago

Day One - 7/15/23 - Turning Point Action has become the leading force in the conservative movement. Today's speakers include Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and President Donald J Trump.



Turning Point Action event is live now at RSBN on Rumble-

https://rumble.com/v2zaces-live-president-donald-j.-trump-to-speak-at-turning-point-action-conference-.html



The Storm has Arrived: Sounds about right to me. The Great Awakening is in full swing - https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13544

