#114 Two Witnesses Bible Study-Genesis 1 With MrE 🌍
Saved and Loved
MrE and I start this biblical series with Genesis 1, verse by verse study. As God's two witnesses, we profess God's Word as truth to dispel all the lies of our world.

The first chapter alone debunks the majority of the lies said to us daily by Satan and his minions. Even if you read nothing else but the first chapter, you will see how the ungodly world is all liars who have hijacked God's creation and His Word to destroy everything. It's not enough that these atheists or satanic don't believe God's word, but they actively promote lies to make all men sin like Adam and Eve did.

Article,  https://www.savedandloved.com/post/114-two-witnesses-bible-study-genesis-1-with-mre


