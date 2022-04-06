Pandemic, The Simpsons knew all along.

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Blizzard 13east
THE NAME OF THE EPISODE IS "THE FOOL MONTY" IT IS FROM NOVEMBER 21 2010. please stop asking.
A collection of Simpsons clips that explain what is happening through the 2020-2022 "pandemic"