BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Want to see where the Flock tag readers are in the US? please share this video to wake everyone up!
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
11 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 21 hours ago

LEARN MORE HERE WITH US MAP OF FLOCK DEVICES: https://deflock.me/map


Dr. Jon Padfield — engineer, former state legislator, and business professor Technology, and Society.

Another city has cancelled its contract with Flock Safety — and this time, the reason is unusually clear.


In this video, Dr. Padfield breaks down why Staunton, Virginia terminated its agreement with Flock Safety after receiving an unsolicited, aggressive email from Flock’s CEO, Garrett Langley, and why this decision fits into a rapidly growing national trend.


Cities across the United States are re-examining automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems amid concerns about privacy, data sharing, transparency, and Fourth Amendment protections. As public awareness grows, so does resistance.


The Video Examines:

• The email exchange between Flock’s CEO and Staunton’s Police Chief

• Why local officials rejected the narrative that critics are “anti-law enforcement”

• How surveillance systems bypass constitutional protections

• The role of DeFlock.me in increasing public awareness

• Why more cities are cancelling or refusing to renew Flock contracts

• What this means for the future of AI-powered surveillance


Credits to: Dr. Jon Padfield, James Madison Audits & MT

Keywords
usinthearetagflockreaders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy