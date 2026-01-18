Want to see where the Flock tag readers are in the US? please share this video to wake everyone up!

LEARN MORE HERE WITH US MAP OF FLOCK DEVICES: https://deflock.me/map





Dr. Jon Padfield — engineer, former state legislator, and business professor Technology, and Society.

Another city has cancelled its contract with Flock Safety — and this time, the reason is unusually clear.





In this video, Dr. Padfield breaks down why Staunton, Virginia terminated its agreement with Flock Safety after receiving an unsolicited, aggressive email from Flock’s CEO, Garrett Langley, and why this decision fits into a rapidly growing national trend.





Cities across the United States are re-examining automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems amid concerns about privacy, data sharing, transparency, and Fourth Amendment protections. As public awareness grows, so does resistance.





The Video Examines:

• The email exchange between Flock’s CEO and Staunton’s Police Chief

• Why local officials rejected the narrative that critics are “anti-law enforcement”

• How surveillance systems bypass constitutional protections

• The role of DeFlock.me in increasing public awareness

• Why more cities are cancelling or refusing to renew Flock contracts

• What this means for the future of AI-powered surveillance





Credits to: Dr. Jon Padfield, James Madison Audits & MT