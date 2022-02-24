Interview Dr Kaufman - The whole tooth (2)

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Dr Andy Kaufman and Dr Dirk Jacobsen discuss the problems related to Root Canal treatments holistically. All viewpoints regarding the pros and cons are discussed. Weston Price’s research on Root Canals is explained. Further along, Dr Dirk explains dentistry’s very limited perspective on the etiology of tooth decay. In reality, tooth decay is only a localized symptom of a much deeper health issue. It is related to a disturbed hormonal regulation system brought upon by malnutrition. However, dental problems are not recognized as a holistic issue. Dentistry’s answer is always fluoride, in toothpaste, and tragically in drinking water. A discussion evolves on the devastating effects of fluoride: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
But don't miss the first interview where they dive deep into the subjects of nutrition, vitamins, Weston Price, facial deformities, extraction orthodontics, breathing problems, amalgam fillings containing toxic mercury, and how to safely remove these fillings without causing mercury contamination. You can find it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dxf_Ma8Dyq0&;t=0s
00:00 intro Dr Andy, Dr Dirk, Root Canal Treatment (RCT), why are RCT’s performed, consequences when losing a tooth, graphics are shown: how tooth decay progresses to the point of needing a RCT, symptoms that lead up to a dying nerve.
6:18 outcome of RCT on x-rays, ongoing treatment is required after RCT, RCT failure, The function of the nerve, teeth are alive,
9:00 screen sharing of x-rays, bone healing after RCT, pathology of RCT visible on x-rays,
11:20 Weston Price’s research on focal infection theory, endotoxins are released from RCT, endotoxins more harmful than bacteria itself, no RC is 100% sterile, can the immune system deal with remaining toxins/bacteria, every tooth has to be evaluated on its own merit, replacing a tooth after tooth loss has also issues
15:50 Andy summarises problems with remaining bacteria and their problems
17:00 oxidative stress caused by chronically infected teeth. Bone healing after RCT is interpreted as a good sign. What are alternatives if we lose a tooth?
20:00 Oral health as an indicator for overall health. Doctors should look into mouths to check if there is a problem. compartmentalization of medicine is a problem. Andy’s joke
23:20 Dirk introduces an alternative and holistic view of tooth decay.
25:44 There is a lymphatic flow from the gut into and out of the tooth, the concept of an internal toothbrush. Hormonal regulation of a healthy tooth. Interaction of hypothalamus, parotid gland, and lymph flow. Sugary intake messes up hormonal regulation, the starting point of tooth decay.
30:30 Natto, fermented food as a source for VitK2 for vegetarians
32:20 Dentistry’s limited view on tooth decay leads to fluoride treatments. Fluoride is not natural in a tooth. Fluoride is artificially altering the tooth structure to make it more acid-resistant.
Problems of water fluoridation. 97% of Europe is rejecting water fluoridation. Fluoride is a drug.
37:00 Fluoride is rat poison, a waste product of fertilizer and aluminum industry, added it to drinking water, CDC warns to use water for infant formula,, psychological problems resulting from disfiguring fluorosis, 40% of American teenagers show fluorosis.
41:30 Fluoride concentration in toothpaste is too low to show effect but enough to kill children when swallowed, fluoride passes blood-brain barrier in infants, lower IQ,
45:00 mechanical cleaning of teeth is more important not chemical, electric toothbrushes are great, clean between teeth important, good nutrition important, watch video “How to brush teeth and gums properly” :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o19Midn3MDQ&;t=0s
Benefits of charcoal
48:40 pineal gland absorbs fluoride messing up the circadian rhythm. Calcification of pineal gland. The pineal gland is the seat of the soul, the third eye. Suppression of the pineal gland keeps humanity functioning at a lower level, ubiquitous sleeping problems
53:00 caries in children still rampant, the issue is poor nutrition not lack of fluoride, it's not just about avoiding sugar.
54:00 Dirk and Andy wrap up the conversation
Dirk introduced his website and his educational videos on www.dentaldecoded.com
and the YouTube channel called DentalDecoded