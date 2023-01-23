Create New Account
THE CORBETT REPORT | FLASHBACK: THE 5TH ANNUAL FAKE NEWS AWARDS! (2022)
THE CORBETT REPORT

JAN 22

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/

flashback-fakenews5/

FROM 2022: In this flashback episode, James reminds you of last year's Fake News Awards so you're in the spirit for this year's awards, which is coming soon! Join your host Bent Krockman for a whirlwind tour of fake photos, fake fact checks, fake politicians and of course the fake story of the year. Also, stay tuned for a musical performance by the new pop hit supergroup, KABAAL . . . and a word from our corporate sponsor!


