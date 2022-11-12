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tonyheller Circular Climate Logic... Data Manipulation Fraud Junk Science Deceivers
Tony Hellerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYky2e4-8dM
https://rumble.com/v1to3pf-circular-climate-logic.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qYky2e4-8dM/
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c/circular-climate-logic:b
Circular Climate Logic