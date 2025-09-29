Florida COURT of INJUSTICE: STAND YOUR GROUND

On May 3, 2024, the Defendant in the Walton County Circuit Court criminal case filed; DEFENDANT'S MOTION FOR NELSON HEARING TO DISCHARGE PUBLIC DEFENDER AND APPOINTMENT OF THE OFFICE OF CRIMINAL CONFLICT AND CIVIL REGIONAL COUNSEL, and this video is the hearing that took place on his motion to dismiss his court appointed attorney Leah Baye Rushing, ( Florida Bar profile: https://www.floridabar.org/mybarprofile/112156 ).





The Defendant laid out evidence admitted into the court's record of criminal evidence tampering by the Walton County Sheriff's deputies, and the admission of the Assistant State Attorney prosecutor, Joshua Allan Mitchell, ( Florida Bar Profile: https://www.floridabar.org/mybarprofile/56386 ), that he was made aware of the evidence tammpering/FABRICATION in late June 2023, by the Defendant, but Mr. Mitchell took no action to investigate these criminal acts by law enforcement.





Because the judge assigned to this case was not the presiding judge on the day of this hearing, the Defendant respectfully requested the judge to "Please state your name for the record", which would be required if an adverse ruling were to be appealed.





However, the presiding judge seen in this hearing, REFUSED to state his name for the record, and said, "NO...you state your name!"



To this date of September 29th 2025, this judge has NEVER entered an order with his signature. In fact, the record of this case is clear, there is NO Order from this hearing, and only a one-page carbon copy "CASE DISPOTION" sheet, with a handwritten note that states: "request denied", and the blank for the presiding judge's name and signature intentionally left BLANK.





Is this judicial misconduct that needs to be investigated by the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission ( https://floridajqc.com/ ) and the Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, (Florida Bar profile: https://www.floridabar.org/mybarprofile/113156 )?