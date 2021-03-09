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Human predators thinning the herd - The ignorant eagerly lining up to be shot
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400 views • March 09, 2021
In the rest of nature there are predators who take the weak out of the herd. This makes the prey species stronger. It is very hard to watch dispassionately while the worst of our species takes out the weak among us. But that is where we are today.
Those whose sources of information are limited to what the rich and powerful hand out are now lining up for a toxic biological weapon being sold as a vaccine against a psy-op known as COVID.
Depending on the age group, "the vaccine" is killing 40 to 200 times as many ignorant people as the disease itself.
Those whose sources of information are limited to what the rich and powerful hand out are now lining up for a toxic biological weapon being sold as a vaccine against a psy-op known as COVID.
Depending on the age group, "the vaccine" is killing 40 to 200 times as many ignorant people as the disease itself.
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