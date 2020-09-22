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The Most Important Video of the 2020 Election
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66 views • September 22, 2020
True the Vote is out with a 30-minute documentary-style national media buy – and complimentary microsite https://truethevote2020.org – to raise awareness of the vast security gaps in election laws and processes all across the country, particularly as it relates to the expansion of vote by mail. The program will air in front of a national audience ahead of Election Day to drive citizens to deter election fraud by personally engaging in the election process, whether it's through working at the polls, on committees that verify mail-in ballots, or other critical election needs.
As the country’s largest voters’ rights and election integrity organization, True the Vote has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention since its founding in 2009. For more information on all of True the Vote's efforts, visit truethevote.org.
As the country’s largest voters’ rights and election integrity organization, True the Vote has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention since its founding in 2009. For more information on all of True the Vote's efforts, visit truethevote.org.
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