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▶️ Discussing Safepal With Veronica Wong | EP#262
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5 views • February 22, 2020
I recently had the chance to discuss SafePal with Veronica Wong who is the co-founder and CEO there. We cover the SafePal S1 wallet, their partnership with Binance, what SafePal is all about and where they’re headed.
SafePal is a secure and user-friendly hardware wallet designed for the masses. It is also the first hardware wallet brand invested by Binance, one of the biggest exchanges worldwide. SafePal has now supported more than 1500 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BNB. SafePal S1, its first flagship hardware wallet, adopts multiple layers of security schemes and intuitive user interfaces, enabling users to store, transfer and trade coins in the wallet in the easiest way.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? – 0:19
• What does your average day look like? – 2:00
• Can you give us a brief introduction to SafePal? – 3:35
• What problem does SafePal solve? – 5:54
• How was the business relationship with Binance formed, what was that process, and what is their involvement? – 9:23
• How did SafePal get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it? – 13:45
• Where does SafePal fit in with other current hardware wallets? How is it similar and how does it differ? – 18:30
• What are the next big updates for SafePal to release soon or that are in the works? – 23:04
• You mentioned new Safepal designs are in the works, can you speak more to that and when that may release? - 25:40
• Where do you see SafePal going in the next year? The next 5 years? – 27:20
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this? – 30:38
Check out https://www.safepal.io/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
Also, if you’re interested in grabbing the SafePal S1 which I highly recommend, you can use my affiliate link which would be greatly appreciated: https://shop.safepal.io/products/safepal-hardware-wallte-s1-bitcoin-wallet?ref=scottcunningham4
You can see my YouTube video review of the wallet here: https://youtu.be/nQma3uBPpAM
Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
SafePal is a secure and user-friendly hardware wallet designed for the masses. It is also the first hardware wallet brand invested by Binance, one of the biggest exchanges worldwide. SafePal has now supported more than 1500 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BNB. SafePal S1, its first flagship hardware wallet, adopts multiple layers of security schemes and intuitive user interfaces, enabling users to store, transfer and trade coins in the wallet in the easiest way.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? – 0:19
• What does your average day look like? – 2:00
• Can you give us a brief introduction to SafePal? – 3:35
• What problem does SafePal solve? – 5:54
• How was the business relationship with Binance formed, what was that process, and what is their involvement? – 9:23
• How did SafePal get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it? – 13:45
• Where does SafePal fit in with other current hardware wallets? How is it similar and how does it differ? – 18:30
• What are the next big updates for SafePal to release soon or that are in the works? – 23:04
• You mentioned new Safepal designs are in the works, can you speak more to that and when that may release? - 25:40
• Where do you see SafePal going in the next year? The next 5 years? – 27:20
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this? – 30:38
Check out https://www.safepal.io/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
Also, if you’re interested in grabbing the SafePal S1 which I highly recommend, you can use my affiliate link which would be greatly appreciated: https://shop.safepal.io/products/safepal-hardware-wallte-s1-bitcoin-wallet?ref=scottcunningham4
You can see my YouTube video review of the wallet here: https://youtu.be/nQma3uBPpAM
Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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