© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Precognition Method for Transforming Eternal Heart w/Dr. Kaushik Ram: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #54
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 20, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk Neuroscientist and author, Dr. Kaushik Ram about how his Precognition Method transforms our heart field. Now, it is commonly misinterpreted that Buddhism is all about understanding the mind. However, the advanced Buddhist mystic such as myself has proven in Buddhist Mandalas art history that the heart field is the largest aura field around the teacher and the halo around the mind is secondary. Dr. Kaushik Ram, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Watch the video interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. How did much of humanity let their egos hijacked our minds and reject the intelligence of the heart?
3. I’ve found that when people don’t listen to their higher self about discord in their life, their bodies start to manifest ailments to let the person know they are stress. What is your experience with this?
4. What tips do you have for people to listen to their heart? (mind-body-spirit)
?
5. How do our hearts perceive reality?
6. One of the biggest lies much of humanity has to believe is that they are separate from one another. It’s easy to love a kind, compassionate person. However, how can people love a cruel person?
7. In Buddhism, we call the path of service to others to help uplift humanity towards enlightenment is a Bodhisattva. When people are heart-filled, they often want to be of service to humanity. What are your suggestions for picking and participating in any movement while still devoting time to building your most enjoyable life?
8. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, William, what will you be presenting at the expo?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Dr. Kaushik Ram’s books and courses, please visit his website: https://drkaushikram.com/
Higher-Self Expo:
https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Watch the video interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. How did much of humanity let their egos hijacked our minds and reject the intelligence of the heart?
3. I’ve found that when people don’t listen to their higher self about discord in their life, their bodies start to manifest ailments to let the person know they are stress. What is your experience with this?
4. What tips do you have for people to listen to their heart? (mind-body-spirit)
?
5. How do our hearts perceive reality?
6. One of the biggest lies much of humanity has to believe is that they are separate from one another. It’s easy to love a kind, compassionate person. However, how can people love a cruel person?
7. In Buddhism, we call the path of service to others to help uplift humanity towards enlightenment is a Bodhisattva. When people are heart-filled, they often want to be of service to humanity. What are your suggestions for picking and participating in any movement while still devoting time to building your most enjoyable life?
8. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, William, what will you be presenting at the expo?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Dr. Kaushik Ram’s books and courses, please visit his website: https://drkaushikram.com/
Higher-Self Expo:
https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.