© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Book from 1749 Says Things it Shouldn't - End of Ancient World - paradigm shift
Follow
2
Share
Report
238 views • April 03, 2022
Thanks to Static in the attic. I found this video there on YT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhQmDJ3QVfU&;t=44s
1 Time Donations Appreciated
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=16150570
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhQmDJ3QVfU&;t=44s
1 Time Donations Appreciated
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=16150570
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.