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Part 1 What is A Man? Andrew Greek Man, Brave, Strong
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28 views • September 03, 2023

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/08/what-is-man.html What is A Man? One With His Creator

Yes, I was born Irish German and into a Catholic Family. Patron Saint in the churches is a calling, a work of the ministry of Jesus Christ. Each of the 12 sons of Abraham has a calling, and Each of the 12 disciples has a calling. Men do not de! A gift, divine wisdom from God to do a specific job. To meet the needs of the body, the church, and the New Jerusalem's foundation coming down from Heaven Revelation 21. The Lord is freeing men from these evil men's strongholds on their minds. God through Jesus Christ our Savior is delivering men from the prostitute, lust of their imaginations, and setting them free. To keep their families safe again.

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