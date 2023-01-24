COMMON SENSE RADIO - STATINS THE NHS AND THERE SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS AND DR AGENTS OF GOV PHARMA JUST LIKE DR IDIOT! OFFERING YOU EVEN MORE HARM ON TOP OF THE BIGGEST HARM KNOWN TO HUMANITY! - PURE HEARTLESS CRIMINALS WHO SERVE GOV-PHARMA THE DR AGENTS OF DEATH OR THE HOSPITLERS OF OLD - THERE IS NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN AND THE LAST TIME THEY TRIED THIS THEY WERE BURNED ALIVE FOR HERACY AT NOTRE DAMME ,THATS WHY THE BURNED IT DOWN! A SHORT TIME AGO -CONNECT THE DOTS AND SEE WHAT IS FRONT OF YOU - SPEAK IN THE SPIRIT OF TRUTH AND YOUR ON GODS SIDE THE RIGHT SIDE OF HIS-STORY NOT THE WRETCHED STANCE OF THE DEMON APPOLION.

