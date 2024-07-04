BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1423: Rage Revival, Death Surge & Assimilating America ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
19 views • 10 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v55imn8-sn1423-rage-revival-death-surge-and-assimilating-america-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/07/05/sn1423-rage-revival-death-surge-assimilating-america/]


This independence day, really cogitate on what it means to be “free”. Think about the years of eternal vigilance that’s required to secure your future. Think about the years of domestication and demoralization that’s occurred - on purpose - to distract you from your purpose. This 4th of July, remember why you got started.


Remember this as well, that it’s a war and a marathon, and that victory will be hard fought. I cannot promise you the prosperity of the past, but I can offer you a future worth fighting for. Part of this ongoing demoralization campaign that’s been coupled with the depopulation/dehumanization campaign is betraying yourself. We’ve ignored ourselves to a point of no return, the only way forward is going through the hardship of reformation, but it will be worth it.


From the COVID shot, to endless propaganda, to cultural Marxism, to Christian Warrior Training, to breakaway civilizations, to political prisoner podcasts, to reports from covid vaccine rejecting defecting Marines, the world is beginning to have it’s revelation. The conniption fit we’re seeing America go through can, and will be felt, throughout the world and we have front row seats to the outcome. How we’re affected by the derangement depends on us. Stay strong my friends, for the real fight begins now.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/Zg5SKv3n


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
