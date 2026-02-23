Avoid Glyphosate/"Roundup" to Increase Your MINDspan!

Video going over the difference between lifespan, healthspan, & MINDspan by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

& author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," which you can get a sneak-peek into at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To be able to CONTROL your schedule & get all of the items mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Companies, Organizations, & Resources about Grounding & Bioelectromagnetism, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL & fill-out following to become a FoodForestAbundance Ambassador:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your 1st tower

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse