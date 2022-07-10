Whistleblower Asserts Biden's New DOE Hire is Not the Best or Brightest

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Jesse Watters talks about the hire of Sam Brinton. According to the National Pulse, a whistleblower has come forward with the assertion that he is not the best and the brightest. The concern that he was placed in position not for being the most qualified, but for his transgenderism. Deep end....
Will Cain: "I can’t believe what my ears just heard. UNBELIEVABLE!"