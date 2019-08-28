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NOT GOOD NOT AT ALL ITS IN PLACE #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
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162 views • August 28, 2019
#TROPICAL STORM #HURRICANE #DORIAN
#HAIL #CLOUD #SEEDING #EARTH #HISTORIC #BUNKER #FUEL #FLOODING
#WEATHERWARFARE
TEXAS WEATHER MOD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpeG8Ff9shw
JOIN ARE HEALTH CONFERENCE TUESDAY
8PM est,7PM cst,6PM mst,5PM pst
712-770-5357
entry code 491221#
8/6/2019 Conference Call
Playback # is
712-770-5083
Code is 491221#
RON JOHNSON
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?
q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpg%2FPEDOWOOD%2Fvideos%2F&redir_token=fiNYYEk-ek_F-qhHYDQAfbVjCkJ8MTU2NzA0NDE5MkAxNTY2OTU3Nzky&v=CuYAKzlNJfs&event=video_description
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CuYAKzlNJfs
SHOW LINKS
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/woman-builds-30k-wall-protect-her-family-cell-tower-radiation-near-auckland-home?fbclid=IwAR1gffHuYqO8Bt76Q5t_eexysPHO1eEc3UoJB2h4n8eukXx3TVV9yp5zhns&sfns=mo
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/interactive-timeline/
http://nanotox2018.org/?fbclid=IwAR3g1aZvhV5Y7hzjAFwOdN5nS9nGWQxVM-g3SQQGW0CxggXt7x9NBYMEz2I
http://texasweathermodification.com/?fbclid=IwAR1PLoRE1jccFwZsaELV-eay5sRyd043NyC8_UUq24d3tL3vxqeqhpTdHnw
https://nwas.org/
https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/
http://weathermod.org/
http://www.dri.edu/
https://www.swri.org/
https://www.pgcd.us/
https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/
#HAIL #CLOUD #SEEDING #EARTH #HISTORIC #BUNKER #FUEL #FLOODING
#WEATHERWARFARE
TEXAS WEATHER MOD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpeG8Ff9shw
JOIN ARE HEALTH CONFERENCE TUESDAY
8PM est,7PM cst,6PM mst,5PM pst
712-770-5357
entry code 491221#
8/6/2019 Conference Call
Playback # is
712-770-5083
Code is 491221#
RON JOHNSON
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?
q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpg%2FPEDOWOOD%2Fvideos%2F&redir_token=fiNYYEk-ek_F-qhHYDQAfbVjCkJ8MTU2NzA0NDE5MkAxNTY2OTU3Nzky&v=CuYAKzlNJfs&event=video_description
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CuYAKzlNJfs
SHOW LINKS
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/woman-builds-30k-wall-protect-her-family-cell-tower-radiation-near-auckland-home?fbclid=IwAR1gffHuYqO8Bt76Q5t_eexysPHO1eEc3UoJB2h4n8eukXx3TVV9yp5zhns&sfns=mo
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/interactive-timeline/
http://nanotox2018.org/?fbclid=IwAR3g1aZvhV5Y7hzjAFwOdN5nS9nGWQxVM-g3SQQGW0CxggXt7x9NBYMEz2I
http://texasweathermodification.com/?fbclid=IwAR1PLoRE1jccFwZsaELV-eay5sRyd043NyC8_UUq24d3tL3vxqeqhpTdHnw
https://nwas.org/
https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/
http://weathermod.org/
http://www.dri.edu/
https://www.swri.org/
https://www.pgcd.us/
https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/
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